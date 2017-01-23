Darbo-Worthington-Starkweather Neighborhood Plan

Google Calendar - Darbo-Worthington-Starkweather Neighborhood Plan - 2017-01-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Darbo-Worthington-Starkweather Neighborhood Plan - 2017-01-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Darbo-Worthington-Starkweather Neighborhood Plan - 2017-01-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - Darbo-Worthington-Starkweather Neighborhood Plan - 2017-01-23 18:00:00

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: The City of Madison, Planning Division is undertaking a neighborhood-based planning process in the Darbo - Worthington – Starkweather area. The focus of the planning process is to identify what is important to neighborhood residents, the business community and other stakeholders. If you envision a better future in this particular area and/or have some concerns, don’t miss the opportunity to share your thoughts at the open house at 6 pm at Hawthorne library, 2707 E. Washington Ave.

Info

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Public Meetings

Visit Event Website

608-267-1131

Google Calendar - Darbo-Worthington-Starkweather Neighborhood Plan - 2017-01-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Darbo-Worthington-Starkweather Neighborhood Plan - 2017-01-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Darbo-Worthington-Starkweather Neighborhood Plan - 2017-01-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - Darbo-Worthington-Starkweather Neighborhood Plan - 2017-01-23 18:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Friday

January 13, 2017

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer