Daring Technique: Goya and the Art of Etching

press release: April 20–September 9, 2018

Bradley Family Gallery, Milwaukee Art Museum

Curated by Britany Salsbury, currently Associate Curator Prints and Drawings, Cleveland Museum of Art

Presented in memory of Jean Friedlander by the Friedlander Family

Supporting Sponsor: Milwaukee Art Museum’s Print Forum

Focusing on Francisco de Goya’s creative use of the etching process, Daring Technique features a rare and complete first-edition set of his thirty-three print series La Tauromaquia. Etching provided 18th- and 19th-century European artists with the flexibility to explore new approaches quickly relative to engraving. Goya’s use of etching inspired many artists to look at the possibilities of printmaking in a new way. Additional material explains how prints are made and highlights the differences in a variety of artists’ printmaking explorations.