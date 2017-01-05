press release: "Darius & Twig" - Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audience on Tour

Ages 13+

Two teenage best friends--one a writer, the other an athlete--use their unique gifts to rise above inner-city struggles in this world premiere play based on Walter Dean Myers's award-winning novel. On Harlem's 145th Street, best friends Darius (a writer) and Twig (a runner) dream of a world beyond the confines of their daily lives. But with Darius's mother barely scraping by, pressure from Twig's uncle to give up racing, and with bullies Midnight and Tall Boy constantly on their case, these true-blue allies may not truly be free to use their gifts. Street-smart and suspenseful, playful and profound, Darius & Twig is the story of two young men who must overcome obstacles by finding the best within themselves. (Please note: The play includes choreographed stage violence and prop guns.)

International Performing Arts for Youth (IPAY) is the premiere membership organization in the world today servicing and supporting the professional community of performing arts for young audiences. Their membership is comprised of a growing worldwide network of artists, producers, presenters, agents, educators, and students that are dedicated and involved in producing, presenting, and promoting all forms of theater, music, dance, circus, puppetry, and more.

The IPAY Showcase is an annual conference with a focus on performing arts for young audiences to see performances and learn from networking and professional development.

Tickets for the showcases are FREE and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. They are also available for pick up at the Overture Center Ticket Office in advance or on the day-of-show.

Wed 1/18/17 4:00PM

:

Capitol Theater

Wed 1/18/17 7:45PM

:

Capitol Theater

Wed 1/18/17 9:00PM

:

Overture Hall

IPAY: Darius & Twig

Thu 1/19/17 8:00PM

:

Capitol Theater

Fri 1/20/17 8:00PM

:

Capitol Theater

Sat 1/21/17 9:30AM

:

Capitol Theater

Sat 1/21/17 12:30PM

:

Overture Hall

