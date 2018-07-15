Dark of the Moon, James Eisele & Black Friday, Josh Harty & the Big Tasty, Negative Example

Capital Brewery, Middleton 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Artists For Animals Madison is hosting our 3rd Annual benefit for Dane County Humane Society on Sunday July 15, at the Capital Brewery Middleton from noon-5pm. A variety of live music from individual artists and bands with silent auction of donated Art. Event is free to attend with donations accepted. Sorry, this is not a bring your animal event.

With: Dark 0f The Moon Contra-Band: A Women's based  Band performing American and international Fiddle music

James Eisele and Black Friday: Blues 

Josh Harty & The Big Tasty: original Country, Blues

Negative Example: original fusion rock.

Plus individual performances throughout the day. Final line up is TBD

Capital Brewery, Middleton 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
608-836-7100
