press release: With more than 50 years of tradition, the Darlington Canoe Festival is one of the premier summer events in southwest Wisconsin, welcoming residents from all over the nation to an annual community celebration. The Darlington Canoe Festival, dubbed a community homecoming by most, offers a great opportunity for current Darlington residents, past Darlington residents, and visitors to gather and celebrate community, family, and friends in Darlington's historic downtown business district along the banks of the Pecatonica River.

This four day festival has activities for people of all ages including Little League and softball tournaments, stock car races, 2 and 5 mile road runs, dances, volleyball tournaments, gymnastics & martial arts demonstrations, duck races, kids shows, steak feed, Beowulf motorcycle summer party, talent show, fireworks and of course the canoe race from Calamine to Darlington on the Pecatonica River. It also includes an arts & crafts fair, chicken bar-be-que, carnival, a parade, and much more!