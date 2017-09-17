press release: Art Show & Open House

Sunday, September 17, 2017

Noon-3:00 pm

Madison Christian Community

7118 Old Sauk Rd, Madison, WI 53717

DarRen Morris paints from the wounds of his life in hopes of inspiring young people to better versions of themselves. A former gang member, DarRen paints from within the walls of Wisconsin prisons.

During his time in prison, he also co-authored a book with Edgewood College professor Judith Adrian entitled In Warm Blood. Judith will be on hand during the Open House to speak with attendees about the artwork and her relationship with DarRen.

DarRen's artwork has appeared in three Madison High Schools, the Overture Center and many Madison churches.