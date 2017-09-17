DarRen Morris
Madison Christian Community 7118 Old Sauk Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: Art Show & Open House
Sunday, September 17, 2017
Noon-3:00 pm
Madison Christian Community
7118 Old Sauk Rd, Madison, WI 53717
DarRen Morris paints from the wounds of his life in hopes of inspiring young people to better versions of themselves. A former gang member, DarRen paints from within the walls of Wisconsin prisons.
During his time in prison, he also co-authored a book with Edgewood College professor Judith Adrian entitled In Warm Blood. Judith will be on hand during the Open House to speak with attendees about the artwork and her relationship with DarRen.
DarRen's artwork has appeared in three Madison High Schools, the Overture Center and many Madison churches.