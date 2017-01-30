press release: The Madison Jazz Society is presenting a Mardi Gras concert at their new concert venue, the Breakwater, 6309 Metropolitan Lane, Monona, on Sunday, February 26.

MJS President Linda Marty Schmitz said, “We are very excited to work with the Breakwater to provide a new jazz venue in Madison. The staff is working to help our jazz fans have the best possible experience as they enjoy this exciting young Madison-based jazz band and celebrate Mardi Gras.”

In March of 2016, Darren Sterud’s New Orleans Tribute made its debut. The band was assembled from some of the best jazz musicians in Madison. In its debut, the band played to a full house and, since then, the band has gotten call after call for gigs. The band’s members are part of other Madison music institutions such as Mama Digdown's Brass Band, Youngblood Brass Band, Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Band, The New Breed Jazz Trio, Golpe Tierra, Brothers By Choice and The Jimmys. The members are Darren Sterud, Trombone/Vocals; Jeff Maddern, Trumpet; Johannes Wallmann, Piano; Nick Moran, Bass and Jordan Cohen, Drums/Percussion.

Leader of the band, Sterud has been an active musician in the Midwest since 2003. Having started his career with Mama Digdown's Brass Band at the age of 16, he has performed with many artists including Trombone Shorty, Rebirth Brass Band, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, the BB King All Stars, Jiggs Wigham, John Allred, Clyde Stubblefield and many more. He maintains a busy touring schedule, currently playing with The Jimmys and Mama Digdown's and leads his 20-piece big band, the Darren Sterud Orchestra. Sterud has played with other musical groups in Madison including the Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Band, Grupo Candela, The Jimmys, the Clyde Stubblefield Blues Band and the Madison Mellophonium Jazz Orchestra. He has performed with several Twin Cities bands such as the Jack Brass Band, Southside Aces, Seven Steps to Havana and Charanga Tropical.

In addition to performing, Sterud is dedicated to music education, especially the American art form, Jazz. He has directed jazz groups at UW-Whitewater band camps and taught classes in Jazz History and Improvisation and has given numerous clinics on improvisation and jazz at high schools around southern Wisconsin.

Concert tickets are $20 for MJS members; $25 for non-members and those age 18 and younger are admitted free. The concert is from 1-4 PM and doors open at noon. Details about the concerts can be found at www.madisonjazz.com or by calling 608-850-5400.

Formed in 1984, the Madison Jazz Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization formed to encourage the performance of and education about jazz. It annually sponsors six concerts and a jazz festival that attracts jazz fans from all over the nation. The group sponsors the broadcast of Riverwalk on Wisconsin Public Radio. MJS will sponsor its 29th annual Capital City Jazz Fest in April 2017.

-- 30 –