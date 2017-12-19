Darren Sterud Orchestra, Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra

press release: The Darren Sterud Orchestra Presents: DUKE ELLINGTON’S NUTCRACKER SUITE

The DSO returns with a holiday favorite! The band is proud to once again present the music from Duke Ellington’s take on Tchaikovsky’s famous Nutcracker Suite.

The first time Duke Ellington decided to devote an entire album to arrangements of another composer’s works instead of his own, he chose Tchaikovsky. The result was a 1960 Ellington orchestra recording of the “Nutcracker Suite,” arranged by Duke and Billy Strayhorn. The ever-ambitious Darren Sterud and his orchestra will present this version of the suite in its entirety, along with performances of other popular Christmas tunes featuring vocalist Megan Moran and a special arrangement of “Merry Christmas Baby” by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

This year the band will present this classic at the Brink Lounge at 701 E. Washington Ave. Their full menu of food, wine and cocktails will be available so you can enjoy your dinner and happy hour with us!

Opening the evening will be the award winning high school jazz ensemble, The Beloit Memorial Jazz Orchestra playing a mix of other Ellington classics as well as other big band standards.

https://dsterudmusic.weebly.com/biography.html

Doors @ 6 pm

Performance begins at 6:30.