Darren Sterud Orchestra
Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Pl., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join us for our Summer Solstice Festival, where the sun shines bright and the day is long! We’ll bring together the city’s best local fare and some of our favorite local spirits from Yahara Bay to celebrate the season. Enjoy sounds from the Darren Sterud Orchestra and a sunset courtesy of Lake Mendota. Free and open to the public.
