This is a general admission and reserved balcony show. Performance begins at 8PM, doors open at 7PM. $35-$25.

press release: Since launching the Datsik brand, Troy Beetles continues to evolve as a solo artist all the while pushing his beloved bass music world to new lengths, both on a personal artistry level and as a genre as a whole. From bedroom producer to chart-topping artist, internationally touring act and owner and founder of the enterprising Firepower Records, Datsik is poised to make bass music the sound of the future. Datsik took his initial steps into global dominance in 2009 with the Nuke 'Em and Boom EPs featuring Excision and the legendary Flux Pavilion as collaborators. In that same year, Datsik claimed 10 Beatport #1 releases. Additionally, he has also released massive remixes for dance music icons Skrillex, Diplo, Kaskade, and Zedd, as well as two collaborations with Bassnectar and two more with Diplo on his Express Yourself EP. He has also remixed artists from the mainstream pop world and hip-hop spheres such as Coldplay, Lil Wayne, MGMT, Linkin Park, Wu-Tang Clan, one of the biggest influences on his sound, and, most recently, Lana Del Rey. Other releases from Datsik's arsenal include Vitamin D , his debut artist album on Dim Mak Records (2012) and the Cold BloodedEP , the corresponding Let It Burn full-length album on Firepower (2013) and the Darkstar EP (2016).