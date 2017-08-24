× Expand Dave Rawlings & Gillian Welch

Doors 7:00 PM| Show 8:00 PM

press release: Acony Records proudly presents Nashville Obsolete, the highly anticipated second album from Dave Rawlings Machine. Recorded on analog tape at Woodland Sound Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, Nashville Obsolete features seven original compositions written by Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings. Produced by Rawlings, Nashville Obsolete highlights the brilliant musicianship of Dave Rawlings and Gillian Welch on lead vocals and guitar, Paul Kowert (Punch Brothers) on bass, Willie Watson on vocals and guitar and guest appearances from Brittany Haas (fiddle) and Jordan Tice (mandolin).

The beloved duo added another accolade to their career accomplishments as they accepted the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting from the Americana Music Association at the 2015 Honors & Awards ceremony held September 16th at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Nashville Obsolete marks the 7th studio album on which Welch and Rawlings have collaborated together in their acclaimed two-decade long creative partnership, including their most recent offering, the GRAMMY nominated Gillian Welch release The Harrow and the Harvest (2011), the 2009 Dave Rawlings Machine release A Friend of a Friend, which MOJO hailed as the best Americana debut of the year" in their 4-star review, and the 2001 Gillian Welch masterpiece Time (The Revelator).

Dave Rawlings Machine, whose rousing live show has prompted critics and fans alike to call them "one of the hottest string bands on the planet" (SF Weekly) will support Nashville Obsolete with a world tour.