Dave Rempis with Stray Passage

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm, $10 

Prolific Chicago-based saxophonist Dave Rempis (Rempis Percussion Quartet, Ballister, The Engines, Vandermark Five) makes his first Madison appearance in five years, performing solo, and in collaboration with Madison-based improvising trio Stray Passage. This special night is part of a larger series of solo performances Rempis is undertaking throughout North America in 2017, with the goal of building a unique approach to solo saxophone that will be documented for release on his Aerophonic records imprint next fall, while also working to strengthen the informal networks that connect, inform, and sustain the improvised music scene worldwide. 

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

608-556-7415

