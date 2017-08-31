Dave Scanlon, Glassmen, Terran

to Google Calendar - Dave Scanlon, Glassmen, Terran - 2017-08-31 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dave Scanlon, Glassmen, Terran - 2017-08-31 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dave Scanlon, Glassmen, Terran - 2017-08-31 20:00:00 iCalendar - Dave Scanlon, Glassmen, Terran - 2017-08-31 20:00:00

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Tone Madison presents:

Dave Scanlon (NYC): Solo performance from the guitarist of Jobs - Band. Currently touring behing the new solo release COUPLING DUET on SHINKOYO.

Glassmen (Madison): Experimental indie-rock duo

https://glassmen.bandcamp.com/

Terran (Madison): Solo performance from Terrance Barrett of Carbon Bangle.

$10/$7 for Tone Madison members and Arts + Literature Laboratory members. 

Facebook

Info
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
608-556-7415
to Google Calendar - Dave Scanlon, Glassmen, Terran - 2017-08-31 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dave Scanlon, Glassmen, Terran - 2017-08-31 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dave Scanlon, Glassmen, Terran - 2017-08-31 20:00:00 iCalendar - Dave Scanlon, Glassmen, Terran - 2017-08-31 20:00:00