Dave Scanlon, Glassmen, Terran

press release: Tone Madison presents:

Dave Scanlon (NYC): Solo performance from the guitarist of Jobs - Band. Currently touring behing the new solo release COUPLING DUET on SHINKOYO.

Glassmen (Madison): Experimental indie-rock duo

https:// glassmen.bandcamp.com/

Terran (Madison): Solo performance from Terrance Barrett of Carbon Bangle.

$10/$7 for Tone Madison members and Arts + Literature Laboratory members.

