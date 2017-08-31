Dave Scanlon, Glassmen, Terran
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Tone Madison presents:
Dave Scanlon (NYC): Solo performance from the guitarist of Jobs - Band. Currently touring behing the new solo release COUPLING DUET on SHINKOYO.
Glassmen (Madison): Experimental indie-rock duo
https://
Terran (Madison): Solo performance from Terrance Barrett of Carbon Bangle.
$10/$7 for Tone Madison members and Arts + Literature Laboratory members.
Info
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music