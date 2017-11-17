press release: As the lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter for Trampled by Turtles, Dave Simonett had a noteworthy 2016 full of sold out shows coast to coast –including noteworthy performances at Newport Folk Festival and Red Rocks Amphitheater. Don’t miss this opportunity to share an intimate, acoustic show with Simonett, performing songs from his solo EP ͚Razor Pony͛ as well as his other major works from TBT and Dead Man Winter.