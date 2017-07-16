Dave Stoddard

press release: David Stoddard, noted lyricist and composer, will perform a special concert at The Watertown Players Theater, located in The Market 210 S. Water Street, Watertown, this coming Sunday, July 16, at 7:00 pm. Tickets for this one night only event are $24 and will be available at Piggly Wiggly and on-line at brownpapertickets.com beginning June 29.

Stoddard, a Green Bay native, began a career in songwriting while living in Beaver Dam. His compositions have brought top songwriting honors from across the US, including folk festivals across the country. He has also performed at Wisconsin’s largest folk festivals. In addition, Stoddard also has ties to Watertown as a former member of the 1st Congregational UCC. Stoddard is currently enjoying a multi-faceted musical career as a songwriter, touring sideman, educator, DJ, and promoter of independent music and tours throughout the US and Canada.

Many exciting productions are being planned at The Watertown Players Theater for the remainder of the year. Next up in the season is “Getting to Know Oklahoma!” as presented by the Watertown Players Youth Theatre Workshop on August 4, 5, and 6. For more information, call the Watertown Players at (920)306-4364 or visit watertownplayers.org or follow the group on Facebook.