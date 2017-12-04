press release: The answer is still "blowing in the wind." Folksinger David HB Drake was there... He played for Gaylord Nelson at the very first Earth Day in 1970 and on the streets of Madison in 1969, and for social justice ever since. This program is a remembrance of those mighty times. The best music of David's mentors--Pete Seeger, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, John Denver, and more echo down the years sung by someone who was there. Images and singalong slides from the era remind us to keep the dream alive. Please register online, in-person, or by calling (608) 850-2533.