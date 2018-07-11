David Keplinger, Parker Palmer

press release: A Room of One's Own is happy to welcome David Keplinger and Parker Palmer for an in-conversation event and reading from their latest work!

David Keplinger is a poet and translator. His collections of poems include The Most Natural Thing, The Prayers of Others, The Clearing, The Rose Inside and, most recently, Another City. His most recent translation is Jan Wagner’s The Art of Topiary. Keplinger’s work has appeared in Poetry, Ploughshares, Virginia Quarterly Review, American Poetry Review, and The Writer’s Almanac. He has received the T.S. Eliot Award, the Colorado Book Award, and the Cavafy Prize from Poetry International. Keplinger directs the MFA program at American University in Washington, DC. Another City is a poetry collection which deftly spans not only the physical space of global cities, but more intangible and intimate distances: between birth and death, father and son, past and present, metaphor and reality.

Parker J. Palmer is an author, educator, and activist who focuses on issues in education, community, leadership, spirituality and social change. He is the founder and Senior Partner of the Center for Courage & Renewal and author of Let Your Life Speak, The Courage to Teach, and Healing the Heart of Democracy. On the Brink of Everything: Grace, Gravity, and Getting Old is a brave and beautiful book of reflections on eight decades of life and work. On the Brink of Everything is not a "guide to" or "handbook for" getting old. Instead, it's Palmer turning the prism of insight on his experience as a way of encouraging readers to do the same with theirs.