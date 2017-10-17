Ticketed: $15 adults/$5 non-SOM students.

press release: "From Prodigy to Professional - A Life in Music” Talk & Concert with David Kim, concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra

Philadelphia Orchestra Concertmaster David Kim has a story to tell about his experiences and struggles to reach the pinnacle of his career. Interspersed with performances of some of Mr. Kim's favorite works, this is a humorous, sometimes jarring, and often poignant story not to be missed. Kim will then lead UW-Madison strings in a program of Vivaldi's Four Seasons, plus three works for violin/piano: Brahms Sonatensatz, Kroll Banjo and Fiddle, and Massenet’s Meditation from Thais.