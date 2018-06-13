press release: Please join us at 702WI on Wednesday, June 13th to celebrate the release of ONE DAY YOU'LL THANK ME: LESSONS FROM AN UNEXPECTED FATHERHOOD by David McGlynn, who will read from and discuss the book. Doors open at 6:30pm, event begins at 7:00pm. A book signing will follow. The event is free, but please RSVP.

Fatherhood caught David McGlynn by surprise. Just like many new fathers, he hopes he’s doing the right thing—but he’s never quite sure. ONE DAY YOU'LL THANK ME translates the small, often hilarious moments common among parents of young children, especially dads, into “life lessons” about fatherhood. Comprised of interconnected chapters—many of which have appeared in such prominent publications as The New York Times, Men’s Health, Parents, Real Simple, and O, The Oprah Magazine—the stories invoke a sense of humor and honesty that expand our understanding of what it means to be an American dad.