"On the Edge of Life," Rhema Soccer Academy exhibit, 6-9 pm, 1/14, Sheraton. rhema4worldsoccer.com.

press release: We have all been on the edge of life – trying to find our purpose and our meaning. At Rhema Soccer Academy we want to be able to teach, motivate and elevate our children through the beautiful game of soccer and guide them as they find themselves. Through a series of inspiring art works by David Mngodo we hope you will support our mission as we invest in our future – our children.