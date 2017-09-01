press release: Wisconsin Countryside and Parks : Watercolors by David O. Williams

September 1 to September 30th, 2017

Opening Reception September 8th, 5 PM to 7 PM

Drumlin Ridge is a family owned winery featuring “Wisconsin’s Wine at its Peak”. Located at 6000 River Rd, Waunakee, it features a newly opened tasting room with an outside patio and on-site vineyard. In keeping with the rural setting of Drumlin Ridge Winery, this watercolor exhibit will feature paintings of Wisconsin scenery including natural areas, parks and rural tableaus.

We are blessed in Madison to be near the beauty of the countryside. In addition, there are many city, county and state parks. Sometimes we take these areas for granted, as we whizz by in our cars or let our schedules dictate how long we can tarry. I hope that these paintings will cause you slow down and visit some of these areas, to explore and really see the beauty.

Among the scenic vistas shown are Pewit’s Nest, Gibraltar Rock, Olbrich Botanical Garden, Belleville Park, Festge County Park and Salmo Pond as well as farmland.