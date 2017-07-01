press release: The Art Gallery at Yahara Bay Distillers is proud to announce the month of July Artist, David Williams. A gallery opening reception will be held for David on Thursday, July 6th from 5:00pm-9:00pm at Yahara Bay Distillers and Event Center in Fitchburg, WI. Guests will enjoy an artist meet and greet, light snacks, and samples at the tasting bar. Tours can be scheduled online or by calling the Distillery. The gallery opening reception is free to the public and will also feature a cash bar offering locally made craft cocktails. David's work will be on display at Yahara Bay Distillers Art Gallery for the entire month of July, 2017.

David Williams has been painting all of his life but has specialized in watercolors and water media since 2010. He says “There is a natural flow in water media which adds to the naturalness and excitement in a painting”. Dave was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to a military family. He has lived in the Madison area since 1990. He was a computer programmer for many years. Dave is a member of the Madison Watercolor Society and the Madison Art Guild. His works have been shown at the Wusted Museum in Racine, MMOCA’s Gallery Night in Madison, the Beloit Fine Arts Incubator, the Riverfront Arts Center in Stevens Point, the Monroe Arts Center, UW Hospital, UW Humanities building, Hatch Art House, Absolutely Art, Yahara Bay Art Gallery, and the Pyle Center in Madison, WI. He has been given two different honorable mentions and a state award by Wisconsin Regional Arts Program. United Way of Dane County owns and displays one of his paintings in their main office in Madison. His images have been chosen for the Dane Arts calendar and for the Artful Crossings Initiative. He is well known in the Madison area!

Artist Statement: We are blessed in Madison to be a part of a vibrant city scene and also near the beauty of the countryside. These city and street paintings feature people interacting with others or absorbed in an event. I aim to capture their stories in these moments of time frozen inside the busyness and action of the city. In contrast is the quiet and stillness that is found in our countryside. Nestled among the peacefulness of the farmland, worn-out buildings and equipment asks the question of the value that these objects still hold in our lives. A farm cannot be replaced by a grocery store. The countryside cannot be replaced by a garden center. Although my work is representational, I aim to include an element of mystery. I am not creating a literal image but an illusion, the memory of the moment. This ambiguity and the use of clean, vibrant colors invite you into the painting to explore. I aim for movement and action to convey the magic of creating these pieces. I place the pigment on the paper and the watercolor flows. There is a mystical, liberating quality to the painting process. I hope that you can get a sense of this feeling.