Davina & the Vagabonds

× Expand Garrett Born Davina Sowers’ voice is part Etta James, part Amy Winehouse and part Betty Boop.

Head to downtown Stoughton for an old-timey taste of New Orleans jazz by Davina and the Vagabonds. The quintet is led by pianist and vocalist Davina Sowers, whose smoky and precise delivery carries some seriously infectious swing. In the midst of a months-long span of shows, the group promises to be tour-polished and boppin' as ever.