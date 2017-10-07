Dawson City: Frozen Time

press release:

USA | 2016 | DCP | 120 min.

Director: Bill Morrison

In 1978, a cache of long-lost silent films was discovered in the unlikeliest of places—buried in a swimming pool in the remote Yukon Territory, where they had been preserved by permafrost. Archival filmmaker Morrison (Decasia) uses imagery culled from these literally unearthed treasures to illustrate the stranger-than-fiction tale of how they were lost and found, a wide-ranging gold rush yarn that spans generations. “An instantaneously recognizable masterpiece” (New York Times). Co-presented with the Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research.

