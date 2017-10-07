Dawson City: Frozen Time

press release:

USA | 2016 | DCP | 120 min.

Director: Bill Morrison

In 1978, a cache of long-lost silent films was discovered in the unlikeliest of places—buried in a swimming pool in the remote Yukon Territory, where they had been preserved by permafrost. Archival filmmaker Morrison (Decasia) uses imagery culled from these literally unearthed treasures to illustrate the stranger-than-fiction tale of how they were lost and found, a wide-ranging gold rush yarn that spans generations. “An instantaneously recognizable masterpiece” (New York Times). Co-presented with the Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin View Map
