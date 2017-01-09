press release: Serious questions have been raised by the press and the public regarding Donald Trump's cabinet picks. In the realm of climate change, nominees for four key positions are fossil fuel insiders with conflicts of interest and histories of participating in science denial and obstruction of action to protect Americans from environmental risk.

On January 9, members of 350 Madison and 350 Milwaukee will participate in a national Day Against Denial that will target Senate offices across the country. Here in Wisconsin, activists will present Senators Baldwin and Johnson with a demand to vote against the confirmations of four key appointments that would undermine the fight for a clean environment and against the known threat of climate change:

· Rex Tillerson, nominated for Secretary of State, was until very recently the CEO of Exxon, a company that continues to fund climate denial. As secretary of state, Tillerson would likely play a key role in carrying out Trump’s plan to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accords.

· Ryan Zinke, nominated for Interior Secretary, is a "coal champion" who has worked hard to open public lands to the fossil fuel industry. The next interior secretary will determine the fate of Obama-era rules on fossil fuel exploration and wind and solar power development on public lands.

· Scott Pruitt, nominated for EPA administrator, is a close ally of the fossil fuel energy who used his position as Oklahoma's attorney general to sue the EPA over the Clean Power Plan. As EPA administrator, Pruitt would serve a president who campaigned on a promise to dismantle the agency.

· Rick Perry, nominated for Energy Secretary, is a director at Energy Transfer Partners, the company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline. While running for president in 2011, Perry proposed to eliminate the Energy Department.

The Madison rally will convene at 4:30 p.m. on January 9 under the MATC arch at 200 Wisconsin Ave. The rally will call upon Senator Baldwin to take a stand in opposition to Trump’s cabinet nominations. The same message will be delivered to Senator Johnson’s office in Milwaukee later that day.

Speakers at the rally will offer updates on Trump's nominations and the risks they pose to climate science and the fight against fossil fuel expansion, including tar sands transport here in Wisconsin. Speakers will also address support of Standing Rock pipeline resistance by 350 Madison and pursuit of positive solutions to help reduce carbon emissions. Among the speakers will be Lisa Graves, executive director of the Center for Media and Democracy, a national watchdog group known for investigating and exposing corporate influence on public policy.

The rally will be followed by a potluck supper and 350 Madison's monthly meeting, both held at the Friends Meetinghouse at 1704 Roberts Court in Madison. The potluck will begin at 5:30, and the meeting, at 7:00.

###