Day of Learning

press release: Learn as Badgers on campus once again by attending interesting and insightful sessions presented by renowned UW alumni and faculty, including:

Music of the ’60s with Ben Sidran (and Doug Bradley)

Trump, Twitter, and the News Media with Dhavan Shah

Women in Entrepreneurship panel with Katie Brenner, Heidi Allstop, and Kay Koplovitz (moderated by Jon Eckhardt)

A Century of Changing Warfare with Eric Newhouse

Includes a continental breakfast and a full lunch. Brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

9AM-3PM, 10/13/17, Gordon Dining and Event Center

FREE, Registration required.