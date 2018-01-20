Day with the Experts: Autism

Waisman Center 1500 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705

Learn about the latest advances in autism research and services and hear from a panel of experts -- individuals with autism and family members. Hosted by the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin and the Waisman Center.

9:00am-12:15pm with complimentary coffee and bagels starting at 8:30am, Saturday, January 20, 2018, Friends of the Waisman Center AuditoriumI.

Price: Free admission and parking.

Register online or call (608)263-5837 or email palumbo@waisman.wisc.edu for more information.

Waisman Center 1500 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Kids & Family, Lectures & Seminars
608-263-5837
