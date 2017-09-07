Days of Heaven

press release: In 1910, a Chicago steelworker accidentally kills his supervisor, and he, his girlfriend, and his little sister flee to the Texas panhandle, where they find work harvesting wheat in the fields of a stoic farmer. A love triangle, a swarm of locusts, a hellish fire - Terrence Malick captures it all with dreamlike authenticity, creating a timeless American idyll that is also a gritty evocation of turn-of-the-century labor.