De-stress with Yoga

press release: Just in time for the busy holiday season, join instructor Katie of Lotus Roots Kundalini Yoga in a 75 minute introductory level Kundalini Yoga class for adults. Learn de-stress techniques to use throughout the upcoming busy season. Each participant should bring a yoga mat or towel. Wearing socks and comfortable clothing that allows for freedom of movement is recommended. Teens 13 and older are also welcome to register. No experience necessary.