De-stress with Yoga
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
press release:
Just in time for the busy holiday season, join instructor Katie of Lotus Roots Kundalini Yoga in a 75 minute introductory level Kundalini Yoga class for adults. Learn de-stress techniques to use throughout the upcoming busy season. Each participant should bring a yoga mat or towel. Wearing socks and comfortable clothing that allows for freedom of movement is recommended. Ages 13-99.
Info
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
Health & Fitness