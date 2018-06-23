press release: CEG & T-Presents are thrilled to present Dead Feat for the very first time outside of New Orleans where it has played annually since its creation in 2011. This unique pairing will perform at the Alpine Valley Resort in Elkhorn, on Saturday, June 23, as a Dead & Co. pre-party.

Dead Feat is a one-of-a-kind project, which was created to perform during the evenings and weekends of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, where it will perform this Thursday May 3 at Republic NOLA. This supergroup dives into the Grateful Dead and Little Feat repertoires as well as other cover songs and originals by the individual artists involved. The band features original and long-time members of Little Feat, Paul Barrere, Fred Tackett, and Kenny Gradney, along with friends of the Grateful Dead family, Jackie Greene (Phil & Friends), Jason Crosby (Phil Lesh and Bob Weir), and Wally Ingram (Bobby & Phil). The band will perform two long sets starting at 2pm before Dead & Co. are to play Alpine Valley Music Theater, only 300 yards from the Alpine Valley Resort. Fans will have plenty of time to make their way from one venue to the other.

There will be a limited $45 Early Bird Pre-Sale beginning Wednesday, May 2 at 11 AM CST / 12 PM EST. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 4 at 11 AM CST / 12 PM EST. Tickets are available through Ticketweb.com, Ticketfly.com, and (866) 777-8932 .

Dead Feat featuring Paul Barrere, Fred Tackett, & Kenny Gradney of Little Feat; Jackie Greene, Jason Crosby, and Wally Ingram

Alpine Valley Resort

Saturday, June 23, 2018

12:00 PM Doors 2:00 PM Show

$45 Limited Early Bird Pre-Sale

Ticket Link: https://bit.ly/2Fy4s1Q