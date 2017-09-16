press release: Since forming in 2010, the members of Milwaukee-based folk band Dead Horses have cultivated a soulful roots sensibility well beyond their years, due in part to the powerful musical and literary force that is their frontwoman and songwriter, Sarah Vos. Raised on Bible hymns by her preacher father, Vos' backstory sounds more like that of an old bluesman from the Mississippi Delta than a young folk singer from Wisconsin. Dead Horses has crafted a timeless sound, informed as much by early-American prose à la Whitman as modern Americana music.

Tickets go on sale to Members on Monday, August 7, 2017 at 9:00 AM. Tickets go on sale for the public on Monday, August 21, 2017 at 9:00 AM CST