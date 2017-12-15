press release: Prof. Pinkerton presents “Yesterday Is Here” — a live music circus tribute show to Tom Waits in celebration of the 30th anniversary of his album “Franks Wild Years”. Featuring original arrangements and story line inspired by his compelling characters and dream like lyrical themes.

About Dead Man’s Carnival:

Dead Man’s Carnival is a Milwaukee based Live music variety show. The show Combines our love for turn of the century Vaudeville with the uncompromising passion of the Do-it-yourself underground punk rock community. Acting as more than just an evening of entertainment, we create a time and place for unusual displays that would otherwise have no place to bloom. The show is presented in a format that emphasizes crowd interaction, improvisation, and inner group collaboration. With a rotating cast of dozens of performers from all over the country we are writing the next chapter in Wisconsin’s long Circus legacy.