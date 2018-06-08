Dead Rider, Free Salamander Exhibit, Cheer-Accident, Faun Fables, Cribshitter

× Expand Cribshitter

press release:THE FREQUENCY'S 10 YEAR B-DAY BASH!

$10 ($3 ages 18-20)

It's been almost five years since Dead Rider unleashed its brand of dark psychedelic funk. Since that first show in their hometown of Chicago, IL they have produced three LPs, toured the United states extensively, and played a handful of UK gigs including the ATP festival in 2011 and 2012. A few great players have been in and out of the group in that time. Todd Rittmann (vocals, guitar, harmonica), Andrea Faught (synth, trumpet, vocals), Matthew Espy (drums), and Thymme Jones (synth, trumpet, vocals) have been the current lineup for the last two years and have furthered the band's reputation as a challenging and entertaining powerhouse. Their third LP, "Chills on Glass," was released on Drag City records in the spring of 2014.

Free Salamander Exhibit: Slight reformation of Sleepytime Gorilla Museum. Very musically similar.

FAUN FABLES is a crossroads where ancient ballad, art song, physical theater and rock music meet. The lyrics speak to people of all ages about things like rugged housekeeping, street kids, growing old, sleepwalking and exiled travelers returning home.

FAUN FABLES has been attracting a devoted and eclectic following since 1997 with numerous performances throughout North America, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland and six record releases distributed worldwide on Drag City Records: EARLY SONG (1999), MOTHER TWILIGHT (2001), FAMILY ALBUM (2004), THE TRANSIT RIDER (2006), A TABLE FORGOTTEN (2008) and LIGHT OF A VASTER DARK (2010).

DAWN McCARTHY was raised in Spokane, WA by two piano players from Chicago and grew up making sounds and dances with a big family.

Her primary education and inspiration have come from all kinds of unorthodox and self-taught means. At home, her parents played romantic, impressionistic and folkloric melodies via Bartok and Debussy, while older siblings helped develop her taste for rock and experimental music. In New York City, Dawn studied at the School Of Visual Arts and New School for Social Research and cut her teeth as a performer with several adventurous theatrical and musical groups.

A solo & musical exploration through Europe plus a fateful meeting with Oakland based entertainer NILS FRYKDAHL began a creative chapter in 1997 that eventually relocated her to the thriving arts community of the Bay Area, California in 1998; where she returned to in 2011 after a stint in the countryside that brought forth two girl children; EDDA and URA.

Currently, she is primarily a storyteller, housekeeper and mama witch.

Cribshitter: Smack a snake in its head with a wooden spoon while it's eating garbage. That's what we sound like.