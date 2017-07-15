Dean Robbins

press release: Reading from Margaret and the Moon

Margaret Hamilton always had a knack for solving problems. Then she discovered a new invention called a computer and used it to solve one of the hardest problems ever — flying people to the moon! When an astronaut flips the wrong switch on the Apollo 11 mission, it’s up to Margaret’s brilliant computer programming to save the first lunar landing. Meet the pioneering scientist who broke boundaries for women and became a hero of the United States space program.