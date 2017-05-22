Dean Robbins

Google Calendar - Dean Robbins - 2017-05-22 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dean Robbins - 2017-05-22 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dean Robbins - 2017-05-22 14:00:00 iCalendar - Dean Robbins - 2017-05-22 14:00:00

Lisa Link Peace Park 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release:

Come enjoy a Wisconsin author series on the fourth Monday of the month in June, July and August. Featuring Wisconsin authors, the early afternoon events will feature youth writers with books geared towards ages 3-4 and up, and an evening reading for adult readers. The event will include an excerpt reading, Q & A session, and time for book purchase and signing by the author.

Info

Lisa Link Peace Park 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map

Kids & Family
Books

Visit Event Website

608-255-1008

Google Calendar - Dean Robbins - 2017-05-22 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dean Robbins - 2017-05-22 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dean Robbins - 2017-05-22 14:00:00 iCalendar - Dean Robbins - 2017-05-22 14:00:00