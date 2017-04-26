press release: The Death’s Door Distillery tour is an excellent way to learn about the work that goes into making our award-winning spirits. The tour provides an overview of our production facility with up close views of our fermentations tanks; stripping, pot and column stills; grain room, laboratory, on-site warehouse and bottling area. The tour concludes in our tasting room with one cocktail crafted by one of Madison’s leading bar industry professionals from the Madison chapter of the USBG.

Tour begins 5:30pm so please arrive by 5:15pm. The evening concludes at 7:30pm. Parking is free but we recommend taking a ride share service, taxi or transit. There are a variety of restaurants and bars in the Middleton and Madison area that proudly carry Death’s Door – please check our Death’s Door availability map.

You will be able to purchase merchandise and bottles with cash or credit card after the tour.

Opening our state of the art facility in 2012, Death’s Door Distillery is one of the largest craft distilleries in the Midwest. We only open for tours a handful of times each year. We are not open to the public other than these select tours. This is a special occasion limited to 25 guests per tour, first-come first-serve basis. Please RSVP.

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2220 Eagle Drive, Middleton WI 53562

Fine Print

All tours are for guests ages 21 and older. Valid ID is required for entry.

Please wear pants and non-slip shoes. No skirts / dresses and no open toed shoes are allowed.

Animals are not permitted in the facility with the exception of service animals.

No eating or drinking during tour, only in Tasting Room afterwards.

There are no lockers or mechanisms to secure your items while on the tour. You are responsible for your personal items brought into the facility.