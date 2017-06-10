Madison Area Debtors Anonymous Meetings are held three times weekly, there is no charge for attendance:

Tuesday: 7:00 PM - 8:15 PM: Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Avenue. Turn left off Gorham Street into the parking lot. See the church's daily schedule of events on the screen for the meeting room number. This is an open English language DA meeting focusing on the steps and traditions of DA, A Currency of Hope, and other selected topics. The location is handicap accessible.

Friday: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM, Fitchburg Serenity Club, 6048 McKee Road, Fitchburg. This is an English language meeting focusing on book study, the 12 Steps, and the tools of DA. The meeting is closed to non-debtors but all debtors seeking help are welcome. The location is handicap accessible.

Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:45 AM, Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Avenue . This is an open English language meeting, focusing on the 12 Steps and 12 Traditions of DA. The group meets in Room 201. The location is handicap accessible, and newcomers are always very welcome.

Please call 608-442-8041 to listen to a recorded message