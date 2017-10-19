× Expand Deer Tick

$25 ($20 adv.).

press release: On the heels of announcing their first new music in four years (TWO ALBUMS!!), Deer Tick announced the extensive Twice Is Nice Tour that will take them coast to coast right up until early December. Deer Tick will perform two sets during the Twice Is Nice Tour, the first will be a stripped-down, acoustic performance. Following an intermission, the band will return for a full-on electric set. To add to the evening’s festivities, a comedian will be featured as the opener on the tour.

Earlier, Deer Tick announced the September 15 release of two new albums, Deer Tick Vol. 1 and Deer Tick Vol. 2 (Partisan Records). The long-awaited albums are the band’s first new material since 2013’s Negativity, and fans have been anxious. Recorded at the legendary Ardent Studios in Memphis, Deer Tick Vol. 1 and Deer Tick Vol. 2 contrast in style showcasing the two distinctly different personalities of the band.

Deer Tick Vol. 1 features the edgy folk/rock, song-driven style that endeared Deer Tick to so many. On Deer Tick Vol. 2, they let loose with a heavy dose of punk, power pop and garage rock with addictive hooks and soaring melodies.

Along with a deep and impressive body of work, McCauley, and his bandmates Ian O’Neil (guitar/vox), Dennis Ryan (drums/vox) and Christopher Ryan (bass), have built a reputation as a no-holds-barred live act, where you never know what may happen on any given evening. One thing that can be guaranteed is that it will never be boring.