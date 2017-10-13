Deerfield Elementary Mural Dedication
Deerfield Elementary School 340 W. Quarry St., Deerfield, Wisconsin 53531
press release:
Join Deerfield Elementary School, Deerfield High School and Dane Arts Mural Arts
in celebrating a new mural at Deerfield Elementary School.
Help dedicate the mural which celebrates the life work of beloved teacher John Polzin.
Amy Zaremba - DAMA Lead Artist - 608-332-3660
Info
Deerfield Elementary School 340 W. Quarry St., Deerfield, Wisconsin 53531 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events