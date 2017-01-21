Defeating Trumpism: What's Next for the Resistance?

press release: Sat. Jan. 21st 3:30 pm Madison Central Library (201 W. Mifflin) Mass Meeting: Defeating Trumpism – What Next For the Resistance? We have our work cut out for us. After inaugurating the resistance at the same time as the dangerous, reactionary presidency of Donald Trump - we need a battle plan. Defeating the Trump Agenda and reversing the damage that his administration will undoubtedly unleash on immigrants, women, workers, LGTBQ, Muslims and the climate is going to take a relentless and continued mass resistance in the streets, workplaces, campuses, neighborhoods and every institution. But what is the strategy and tactics that will be most effective? Who are our friends?

What kind of United Front do we form and what should it do? Our panel will present a socialist perspective on these questions and will have dialogue with the variety of viewpoints that will be in the room. We invite you all that want to have this conversation and you will have an opportunity to make comments and ask questions. Hosted by Socialist Alternative. More info? Check out the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/252000668564020/