Defend DACA!

press release: In 2012 President Obama and lawmakers knew there was a group of youth in our country that were being treated as second class citizen only because they were brought here with no say. On Tuesday, 45, is set to announce the end of the DACA program that has provided an economic and academic ladder for these future leaders to help themselves out of poverty and political anonymity.

You cannot be against white nationalism, xenophobia, and racism if you sit by Idly as our nations YOUTH are stripped of opportunity to progress and live freely within the only country they have ever called home.

Join us this Saturday as we TAKE TO THE STREETS in protest of this cruel and grotesque change in national policy. We must stick together! Resist together and FIGHT TOGETHER!

Español / Spanish:

En el año 2012, el Presidente Obama conjuntamente con legisladores sabían que hay un grupo de jóvenes en nuestro país que fueron tratados como de segunda clase porque ellos fueron traídos sin nigun decir. Este martes, 4 de septiembre, está para anunciar el fin del programa DACA en cual ha dado un escalera económica y académica para los líderes del futuro en ayudarles a salir de la pobreza y lo anonimato político.

No puedes estar en contra del nacionalismo, la xenofobia y el racismo. Si te sientas a Idly mientras los JUVENTUDES de nuestra nación se ven despojados de la oportunidad de progresar y vivir libremente en el único país que han llamado hogar.

Únase con nosotros este sábado mientras nos DIRIGIMOS A LAS CALLES en protesta por este cambio cruel y grotesco cambio en la política nacional. ¡Debemos mantenernos unidos! ¡Resistir juntos y LUCHAR JUNTOS!