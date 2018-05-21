Defending Against Bias for the Trans Community

This class presents techniques from the Rape Crisis Center's Chimera Self-Defense program tailored to the trans community. This class will focus on issues specific to trans people’s lived experiences, from assertive communication techniques to street sense to de-escalating a heated encounter. Designed to be complementary to our basic 12-hour curriculum, but no previous experience or coursework necessary. Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) For more info & to register visit https://thercc.org/programs- and-services/chimera-self- defense/classes/.