Defending Against Bias for the Trans Community

UnityPoint Health-Meriter-McConnell Hall 1010 Mound St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

This class presents techniques from the Rape Crisis Center's Chimera Self-Defense program tailored to the trans community. This class will focus on issues specific to trans people’s lived experiences, from assertive communication techniques to street sense to de-escalating a heated encounter. Designed to be complementary to our basic 12-hour curriculum, but no previous experience or coursework necessary. Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) For more info & to register visit https://thercc.org/programs-and-services/chimera-self-defense/classes/.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter-McConnell Hall 1010 Mound St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
608-251-5126
