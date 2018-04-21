Del McCoury Band

press release:

$45

Bluegrass legend Del McCoury has expressed an authoritative and unrelenting authenticity in music for 50 years. In addition to wowing hardcore bluegrass fans with his particular blend of traditional vocals and top-flight musicianship, McCoury and his band wins new listeners by peppering solid bluegrass sound with hints of country, gospel, and jazz. With over 30 IBMA awards and multiple Grammys, including being inducted into the International Bluegrass Hall Of Fame, they're the most honored group in bluegrass history. Fans fill venues from Carnegie Hall and Kennedy Center to New Orleans' Preservation Hall and the Grand Ole Opry to watch Del and the boys play with sheer joy that shines through in every performance