Demilitarizing for a Brighter Future

press release: Speaker is Lindsay Koshgarian, research director of the National Priorities Project.

Ms. Kosgarian will address the steadily increasing US military budget and the resultant decrease in funding for poverty programs, education, health care, job training and environmental protection.

The mission of the National Priorities Project (NPP) is to inspire individuals and movements to take action so our federal resources prioritize peace, shared prosperity, and economic security for all. NPP was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. See www.nationalpriorities.org

This event is sponsored by the Ecumenical Peace Working Group. Its purpose is to challenge faith communities to see military spending as a moral issue. For more information on EPWG see www.wcucc.org

Cosponsors include the Friends Meeting of Madison and the United Church of Christ.