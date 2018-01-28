Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Forum

press release: East Side Progressives has invited the leading Candidates in the Democratic Party primary for Governor to participate in a forum to be held at La Follette High School, Room C-17 on January 28, 2018, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

The public event will be moderated by State Assemblywoman Melissa Sargent. The participants will answer questions selected by the East Side Progressives planning committee with input from the community. Submissions of questions from the public can be sent to madisonprogressives.com.

Organized in 2008, the East Side Progressives (ESP) facilitates community conversations and action in support of progressive local, state and federal policies.

For more information : Gretchen Lowe: gdlowe@sbcglobal.net.