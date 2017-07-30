Democratic Party of Dane County Picnic

press release: This year we will gather from 11 to 2 Sunday, July 30, at Warner Park, 2930 Sherman Ave., on the North Side of Madison.

The picnic is always a good time, with Mike Basford running the grill, cold beverages on ice, and politics in the air. This year will be entertained by the folk-rock sounds of local favorate Shotgun Mary.

We expect Mark Pocan and other candidates and electeds to stop by. (We are working on scheduling with an exciting special guest. Stay tuned!)

Bring a dish to pass, your throwing arm (for cornhole), and a little cash for a raffle/fundraiser to get us on track to win in 2018.

See you at the picnic!

Questions: Call Dorrie Sundquist at 608-332-5332 or dorriesundquist@yahoo.com.