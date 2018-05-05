press release:

The New York Times bestselling author Denise Kiernan reveals the captivating drama behind the nation's wealthiest estate.

Orphaned at a young age, Edith Stuyvesant Dresser claimed lineage from one of New York’s best-known families. But none of this prepared her to be the mistress of Biltmore House, George Vanderbilt’s spectacular European-style estate. Encompassing world wars, the Jazz Age, financial crises, scandalous marriages, natural disaster, murder, and suicide, the story of Biltmore House takes readers from the wilds of Appalachia to the glamour of New York and Paris, and features a captivating cast of characters.

When changing times threatened their family, community, and estate, it soon fell to Edith to rescue Biltmore from the brink of insolvency. The Last Castle ultimately is the uniquely American story of a man who realized his impossible dream and the woman who saved it.

Kiernan is also the author of The Girls of Atomic City, the unbelievable true story of young women during World War II who worked in a secret city dedicated to making fuel for the first atomic bomb. Both books will be available for purchase at the event.

“A timely and timeless American story of wealth and the responsibility and opportunity it carries. . . . A stunning and important achievement.” —Neal Thompson, author of A Curious Man

“A soaring and gorgeous American story.” —Karen Abbott, New York Times bestselling author of Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy