Denise Sauter-Isnor, Jennifer Bucheit

The Fluno Center is located at 601 University Ave. on the UW-Madison campus Fluno Center and is the newest exhibit space for local photographic artists. The Fluno Center is home to the Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional and Executive Development. Its gallery space is located near the first floor auditorium and the front desk. Public parking is available in the Lake St., Frances St., and Lot 46 parking ramps.

Two-month exhibit time slots have been filled through 2018. If you are interested in openings for 2019, contact Wayne Brabender.

The exhibit space has room for 30-35 images and features the Walker hanging system with rods for easy exhibit installation. If you or your photographic arts group would like to exhibit at Fluno or if you just want more information, contact the Exhibits Coordinator, Wayne Brabender 608-577-3300 or email wayne.brabender@gmail.com.