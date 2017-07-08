press release: Old World brewing techniques (and an explosion or two) take center stage at WBC’s Third Annual DEPTH CHARGE event!

Wisconsin has a proud brewing heritage filled with fascinating beer history, wonderful stories and incredible brewing techniques, and bringing all of it to life in extremely dramatic fashion is the focus and mission of DEPTH CHARGE, a special live event at Wisconsin Brewing Company. The centerpiece spectacle of the day — and the namesake of the event — is an explosive brewing spectacle lifted straight from the pages of Old World history books: Stein Bier (translated “Stone Beer”).